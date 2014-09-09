Caleb Friesen

Bijou Boutique

Caleb Friesen
Caleb Friesen
  • Save
Bijou Boutique logo identity mono crest boutique
Download color palette

A logo I'm developing for an eclectic storefront boutique.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Caleb Friesen
Caleb Friesen

More by Caleb Friesen

View profile
    • Like