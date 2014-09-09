Phil Giarrusso

The Dragon

illustration doodle pixel pixel art fan art
I finished Breath of Fire IV, an amazing Playstation RPG. Decided afterwards that I had to pixel the entire main cast so properly show my love for this title.

So, here's the main protagonist of the game, Ryu!

Posted on Sep 9, 2014
Pixels Galore.

