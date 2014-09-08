Chelsey Dyer Studio

2015 Stones Calendar

Chelsey Dyer Studio
Chelsey Dyer Studio
  • Save
2015 Stones Calendar birthstones gems calendar 2015 print
Download color palette

Really pumped about how these turned out!

Available in my shop — see link to the right!

106812a31971d98f99d73780387d70c8
Rebound of
Stones
By Chelsey Dyer Studio
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Chelsey Dyer Studio
Chelsey Dyer Studio

More by Chelsey Dyer Studio

View profile
    • Like