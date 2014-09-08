Joe Horacek

First of two t-shirt illustrations I recently created for The Coffee House in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska. Also known as CoHo - located between Bison Witches & Buffalo Wild Wings. If you have the pleasure of making it down there, be sure to try their organic chai tea!

Locally hand printed by Little Mountain Print Shoppe.

