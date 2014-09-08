Dustin Maciag

Log Illustration

Dustin Maciag
Dustin Maciag
  • Save
Log Illustration wood bark log clean shading grain nature mustard distress rough
Download color palette

Quick illustration for a a client's blog on different types of wood grains.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Dustin Maciag
Dustin Maciag

More by Dustin Maciag

View profile
    • Like