Brandiose

Eugene Emeralds "Sasquatch Den" Jersey

Brandiose
Brandiose
  • Save
Eugene Emeralds "Sasquatch Den" Jersey baseball jersey sports eugene emeralds sasquatch
Download color palette

When the Oregon Ducks are in your backyard, you have to keep up with the Joneses. In the land of drum circles, hippies and Sasquatch sightings, here's the Ems "Sasquatch Den" Home Jersey.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Brandiose
Brandiose

More by Brandiose

View profile
    • Like