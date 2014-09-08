Olivier Jaouen

Flat Workstation

Olivier Jaouen
Olivier Jaouen
  • Save
Flat Workstation workstation flat books desk office
Download color palette

Here's an illustration for our new company's resources center available on our website. There you'll find ebooks, whitepapers, slideshares, infographies, case studies, product datasheets, etc. That's why I tried to recreate a safe and comfortable learning environment. Books are in the company's colors: red & orange.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Olivier Jaouen
Olivier Jaouen

More by Olivier Jaouen

View profile
    • Like