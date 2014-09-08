Lumen Bigott

Envatios Logotype

Lumen Bigott
Lumen Bigott
Hire Me
  • Save
Envatios Logotype logo logotype branding energy plug smile
Download color palette

Logotype for a startup that develops SaaS solutions to promote effective utility usage by facilitating communication between residential consumers and providers.

The inspiration for the logo came after playing with some electricity plug shapes and to represent the digital communication of the product I made it resemble an @ symbol.

1b2d536097ea992353b56e79babd5e27
Rebound of
Envatios sketches
By Lumen Bigott
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2014
Lumen Bigott
Lumen Bigott
Venezuelan designer ready to make stuff
Hire Me

More by Lumen Bigott

View profile
    • Like