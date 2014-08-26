Organizer wink

Istvan Toth

Istvan Toth
Istvan Toth
Hover animation for the offerings page of Bornaptár. Target groups are addressed by different characters. This one goes to the event organizer.

Live preview: www.bornaptar.hu/mit-tud

Base character design by János Szűcs.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Istvan Toth
Istvan Toth

