Logo for SLIP

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A logo was created for Sign Language Interpreting Professionals, SLIP, in Pittsburgh, PA. They wanted three "dots" and a feminine "curly" font to be in their logo. After many sketches, the clients chose this design for their branding image. They even came up with a sign language movement for the name "SLIP" to promote their image.