Logo for SLIP

A logo was created for Sign Language Interpreting Professionals, SLIP, in Pittsburgh, PA. They wanted three "dots" and a feminine "curly" font to be in their logo. After many sketches, the clients chose this design for their branding image. They even came up with a sign language movement for the name "SLIP" to promote their image.

Posted on Aug 26, 2014
