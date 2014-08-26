3 Wins The Series

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
As a blazer fan, i had to commemorate a great moment in local sports history. The blazers might never win a title again, but we will always have this buzzer beater over the rockets in the first round of the playoffs!
Prints available at:
http://society6.com/timweakland