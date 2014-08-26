Swipe Tutorial Animation

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We just lunched a new product screen for iOS and Android. On iOS we added the ability to swipe between products for easier browsing. This is an animation I created to educate them on the interaction.
I wanted to spend a bit more time smoothing out the tap animation but didn't quite have the time. I plan to come back to this and tweak it slightly.
Thoughts?