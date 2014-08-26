Jeff Broderick

Swipe Tutorial Animation

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
Swipe Tutorial Animation ios retina ae animation gif loop phone mobile tutorial
Download color palette

We just lunched a new product screen for iOS and Android. On iOS we added the ability to swipe between products for easier browsing. This is an animation I created to educate them on the interaction.

I wanted to spend a bit more time smoothing out the tap animation but didn't quite have the time. I plan to come back to this and tweak it slightly.

Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like