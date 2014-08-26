Evert Slagter

CSS animated SVG truck icon

Evert Slagter
Evert Slagter
  • Save
CSS animated SVG truck icon css animated svg icon scss
Download color palette

First run on creating an animated SVG to use in a website. You can view the animation here: http://codepen.io/shortye/pen/dqjBx

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Evert Slagter
Evert Slagter

More by Evert Slagter

View profile
    • Like