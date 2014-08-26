Sophie Clark
Webatvantage

Which one?

Sophie Clark
Webatvantage
Sophie Clark for Webatvantage
  • Save
Which one? imac camera photography logo
Download color palette

Currently working out some ideas for a logo.
Concept is web + photography.

Which do you prefer?

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Webatvantage
Webatvantage

More by Webatvantage

View profile
    • Like