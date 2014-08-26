Hello everyone!

Today we have for you a pack of icons.

All the icons are created just for us. Exclusively for you.

www.creativemarket.com/visiontrust/72830-Iconpack-1

All files can zoom in and reduce to any size!

All icons are vectors created in Adobe Illustrator!

Change the color and size.

Enjoy!

---

www.creativemarket.com/visiontrust/72830-Iconpack-1