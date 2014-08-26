🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hello everyone!
Today we have for you a pack of icons.
All the icons are created just for us. Exclusively for you.
www.creativemarket.com/visiontrust/72830-Iconpack-1
All files can zoom in and reduce to any size!
All icons are vectors created in Adobe Illustrator!
Change the color and size.
Enjoy!
---