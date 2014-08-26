Mark Taylor

Corrugated Bus Stop Bench Signage Mockup Template

Corrugated Bus Stop Bench Signage Mockup Template
The Corrugated Bus Stop Bench Signage Mockup Template is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used to display your Banners, Posters, etc or for any other marketing projects.

Details
- Four 23x14 inches (1700x1017 pixels) Mockups
- Ten One-Click Color Options
- Organized Layers
- Smart Object
- Optional Grunge Textures
- Reflections
- Color Coded

