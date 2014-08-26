Bethany Heck

34Brand

Bethany Heck
Bethany Heck
  • Save
34Brand auburn branding logo collegiate
Download color palette

More AU-related branding!

Also, check out my new portfolio!

http://heckhouse.com

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Bethany Heck
Bethany Heck

More by Bethany Heck

View profile
    • Like