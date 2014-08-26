Diana Hlevnjak

26 Fundraising Questions For Startups

26 Fundraising Questions For Startups ebook fundraising fund startup cover design green maze book investing read publication
I had the pleasure of creating an ebook cover for "26 Fundraising Questions for Startups", by Goran Duskic. If you are a startup that's looking for an angel investor, this is a must read.
http://duskic.com/ebooks/26-fundraising-questions-for-startups

Aug 26, 2014
