Supriyo Roy

Sneak Peak - In burst Messaging

Supriyo Roy
Supriyo Roy
  • Save
Sneak Peak - In burst Messaging ux spangle spangle ios spangle app design iphone app
Download color palette

Here is some new UI work for app improvements that we're constantly brewing at @Spangle.

We thrive to make planning dead easy and fun to do. Introduction of features like in-burst messaging is our small step in that direction.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Supriyo Roy
Supriyo Roy
Building Hyype.

More by Supriyo Roy

View profile
    • Like