A recent poster design for Excelsior Brewing Co.'s Ales for ALS brew. Ales for ALS supplies brewers with hops and malts to create their own brew with which will be sold to donate a $1 from every pint to go to ALS.
I had a tight deadline and didn't get to shade Lou as well as I would like