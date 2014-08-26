Kyle Loaney

Lou

Kyle Loaney
Kyle Loaney
Hire Me
  • Save
Lou als beer brewing excelsior minnesota
Download color palette

A recent poster design for Excelsior Brewing Co.'s Ales for ALS brew. Ales for ALS supplies brewers with hops and malts to create their own brew with which will be sold to donate a $1 from every pint to go to ALS.

I had a tight deadline and didn't get to shade Lou as well as I would like

View all tags
Posted on Aug 26, 2014
Kyle Loaney
Kyle Loaney
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kyle Loaney

View profile
    • Like