Williamsport Crosscutters "Lumberjack"

Williamsport Crosscutters "Lumberjack" baseball logo sports williamsport crosscutters lumberjack
Williamsport, Pennsylvania is the "Original Lumber Capital of the World." At one point in time, there were more millionaires there than any place in the world. There's still a street in Williamsport of historic mansions called "Millionaires Row." This week we share the behind-the-scenes artwork at, The Clink Room.

Posted on Aug 25, 2014
