Arti Villa

Flashlight Concept

Arti Villa
Arti Villa
  • Save
Flashlight Concept ios flashlight
Download color palette

Swipe-down only to turn on/off a flashlight. Designed with the frustration of dealing with too many settings.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 25, 2014
Arti Villa
Arti Villa

More by Arti Villa

View profile
    • Like