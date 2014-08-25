luuqas design

Des12n MGZ

luuqas design
luuqas design
  • Save
Des12n MGZ magazine template indesign design print digital minimal clean professional luuqas pdf multipurpose
Download color palette

32 pages magazine (a4 + letter) available for download here: https://creativemarket.com/LuuqasDesign/72515-Des12n-MGZ

luuqas design
luuqas design

More by luuqas design

View profile
    • Like