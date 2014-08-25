(fixed) SocialCrunch iOS animated presentation

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
NOTE: I had to delete the original and upload a fixed file cause the original was messed up.
So this is just an app design I did last summer and made a little animated presentation to show off the general idea and provide some nice concepts of how it could look and feel in motion. When I was looking back at some of my older work recently I thought it would make a cool shot if I framed it, so here it is :P