Attachment System for Web Application

Attachment System for Web Application
An attachment system for a web design project management application. It starts with a simple icon/hyperlink that say "Attach Files" and then this module slides down. The cool part is you can tab between Attach from Computer to Attach from App which gives you a select menu to choose files already uploaded to the project.

Posted on May 13, 2011
