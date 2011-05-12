🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I’m trying desperately to finish the redesign of my personal site by the end of this month. Having mocked up a design in Fireworks, and developed a rough (responsive) layout, I'm now paying lots of attention to the content.
Currently I'm revising passages of text, refining finer typographic details (such as the styling of abbreviations and citations) and updating images with larger, crisper alternatives. It’s a slow process, but hopefully worth it.
After all ‘Content First’ is the first of seven design principles I'm following as part of this redesign.