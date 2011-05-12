Michael Alexander

The Royals of Music

The Royals of Music
my collaboration work with Tito Yusuf for my campus' music event, Brit Nite. A music night with British flavor and music playing bands from campus.

full view : http://bountylist.deviantart.com/art/the-Royal-of-Musics-208601546?q=gallery%3Abountylist&qo=1

Posted on May 12, 2011
