Jeff Broderick

Location Icon v3

Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Hire Me
  • Save
Location Icon v3 pin map icon iphone iphone4 retina dark red
Download color palette

Yet another revision. Not sure if this is the right direction. What do you guys think?

D82bb70d8d48c3de516a2b2914ab7e71
Rebound of
Location Icon V2
By Jeff Broderick
View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Jeff Broderick
Jeff Broderick
Your mom's favorite product designer designer.
Hire Me

More by Jeff Broderick

View profile
    • Like