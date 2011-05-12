Charles Riccardi

Fraud

Charles Riccardi
Charles Riccardi
Hire Me
  • Save
Fraud hefty type texture pixel monochromatic
Download color palette

Thought I would express how I feel about Hefty, a poser typeface gone Hellenic. Caps are actually quite nice, but everything in lowercase is garbage.

View all tags
Posted on May 12, 2011
Charles Riccardi
Charles Riccardi
Hello :)
Hire Me

More by Charles Riccardi

View profile
    • Like