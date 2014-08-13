Trending designs to inspire you
Working on a simple paint app for kids. Building it for iPhone and iPad first. Challenge is to make it simple as well as capture the most important features. Not sure if we have the final layout yet but all comments and thought are valuable. Let me know what you think.
Here is the link to the WIP: https://www.behance.net/wip/720099/1311389