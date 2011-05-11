Alexander Pankratov

Minimalistic

Minimalistic bvckup2 website accents
Looking for a feedback here. Larger version is here.

This is for a backup software, which is essentially a very fast version of real-time file replicator. It is a minimalistic product in a sense that it does just one simple thing, but it is really polished both in terms of its guts and visual design. Very high quality single-purpose software if you will.

I want to understand if this sketch manages to capture the nature of the software. Something feels off to me - it is either too much text or the lack of graphics, or it just being plain boring visually. not sure, but something's off.

What do you say, fellas? Kind of stuck here.

Posted on May 11, 2011
