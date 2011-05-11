🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Looking for a feedback here. Larger version is here.
This is for a backup software, which is essentially a very fast version of real-time file replicator. It is a minimalistic product in a sense that it does just one simple thing, but it is really polished both in terms of its guts and visual design. Very high quality single-purpose software if you will.
I want to understand if this sketch manages to capture the nature of the software. Something feels off to me - it is either too much text or the lack of graphics, or it just being plain boring visually. not sure, but something's off.
What do you say, fellas? Kind of stuck here.