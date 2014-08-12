Ryan Davis

Bebop sticker design

Ryan Davis
Ryan Davis
  • Save
Bebop sticker design bebop tmnt villain hog henchman sticker illustration vector
Download color palette

This is a sticker design concept I came up for a TMNT sticker pack i'm working on. This is probably gonna be part of the bad guys pack.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Ryan Davis
Ryan Davis

More by Ryan Davis

View profile
    • Like