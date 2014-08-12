Dione Morandini

Pattern - Dragonfly (liberty style)

Dione Morandini
Dione Morandini
  • Save
Pattern - Dragonfly (liberty style) print pattern moroccan tiles floral dragonfly
Download color palette

Coordinated patterns inspired in moroccan tiles and floral liberty, made by me for Risca Goodies®, a kid's collection of backpacks and cases.

See all images at http://bit.ly/1sTcNTL

View all tags
Posted on Aug 12, 2014
Dione Morandini
Dione Morandini

More by Dione Morandini

View profile
    • Like