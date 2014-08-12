AdriánRguez

Rating animation for Cuandoo.com

Rating animation for Cuandoo.com
In this simple animation you can see the rating pattern of Cuandoo.com

A clock be filled of a green layer depending the percent of positive votes. And you can see the actual hour!

Real CSS + JS animation: http://www.cuandoo.com/lagrimas-de-san-lorenzo-3758.html

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
