The Soul is the Bird that Sustains its Cage

This is a piece that was created for Project Birdhouse: a collaborative exhibit & auction. Project Birdhouse is an annual silent auction curated by AIGA New Mexico. Proceeds from the auction will benefit AIGA New Mexico, the local chapter of the professional association for design. AIGA are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to engage the creative community, spark professional development and offer support and education programs through events, workshops and other opportunities.