The Soul is the Bird that Sustains its Cage

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a piece that was created for Project Birdhouse: a collaborative exhibit & auction. Project Birdhouse is an annual silent auction curated by AIGA New Mexico. Proceeds from the auction will benefit AIGA New Mexico, the local chapter of the professional association for design. AIGA are a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a mission to engage the creative community, spark professional development and offer support and education programs through events, workshops and other opportunities.