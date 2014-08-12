Scott Duffey

Snuffkin - Tove 100

Snuffkin - Tove 100 tove snuffkin moomins jansson harmonica music ghost
A little bit of an illustration I have made to celebrate Tove Janssons 100th Birthday (albeit belated) I tried to limit the palette in this as she did in her own work.

Posted on Aug 12, 2014
