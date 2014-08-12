Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I tend not to do any shots like this but i felt it was necessary as most of us have grown up watching his Films and TV Shows
Robin Williams was a huge part of most of our childhoods and gave us awesome family films like Mrs Doubtfire, Hook, Jumanji, Popeye and much more. He wasn't just a comedian, he also played some fantastic characters in more serious films like One Hour Photo and Insomnia. His stand up shows were a different side to him but equally as funny which proves that he can make all audiences laugh.
What a great guy and he will definitely be missed.