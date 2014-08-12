I tend not to do any shots like this but i felt it was necessary as most of us have grown up watching his Films and TV Shows

Robin Williams was a huge part of most of our childhoods and gave us awesome family films like Mrs Doubtfire, Hook, Jumanji, Popeye and much more. He wasn't just a comedian, he also played some fantastic characters in more serious films like One Hour Photo and Insomnia. His stand up shows were a different side to him but equally as funny which proves that he can make all audiences laugh.

What a great guy and he will definitely be missed.