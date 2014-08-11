Dione Morandini

Pattern - Ladybug

Pattern - Ladybug floral print pattern moroccan liberty ladybug
Coordinated patterns inspired in moroccan tiles and floral liberty, made by me for Risca Goodies®, a kid's collection of backpacks and cases.

See all images at http://bit.ly/VgXR4c

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
