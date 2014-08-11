Slav Vitanov

Brand Identity - ACA Holding Ltd.

logo branding visual identity print
I recently got my first graphic design job, which was to create a complete visual identity for a construction and engineering company. Here is a link to the full project - https://www.behance.net/gallery/18958995/ACA-Holding-Ltd-Visual-Identity.

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
