Sherpa Sauce

Sherpa Sauce logo sauce ali effendy sherpa nepal himaliyan flags tibetan mountains hot
Hot Sauce with original Sherpa recipe from the Khumbu region of Nepal.

A very unusal style from me. Did this 2 years ago so thought lets share this with you all.

Hope you'll like it :)

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
