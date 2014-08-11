Justin Schueler

Team Shirts Products Page - WIP

Team Shirts Products Page - WIP
Hej folks,

today at Team Shirts we worked on the final colors for the branding and started applying them to the recent screendesign. That's still a lot of wip, but we are getting there ;)

What you see is a selection of the products page, including product-navigation, filter types and all that stuff.

The entire website / screendesign is going to be based on different modules wich I define in a separate asset file, including all button styles, global modules, colors, typo etc...

There's much more to come. Soon ;)

cheers & thanks <3

Posted on Aug 11, 2014
