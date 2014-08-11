Team Shirts Products Page - WIP

Trending designs to inspire you
Hej folks,
today at Team Shirts we worked on the final colors for the branding and started applying them to the recent screendesign. That's still a lot of wip, but we are getting there ;)
What you see is a selection of the products page, including product-navigation, filter types and all that stuff.
The entire website / screendesign is going to be based on different modules wich I define in a separate asset file, including all button styles, global modules, colors, typo etc...
There's much more to come. Soon ;)
cheers & thanks <3