Brave People

Lexi Miller Web

Brave People
Brave People
Hire Us
  • Save
Lexi Miller Web photography branding identity videography typography popular web design e-commerce shopify ui ux launch
Download color palette

We've been diligently working with Lexi Miller over the past few months to bring their women's cycling apparel brand to life and today is the culmination.

From the identity to photo and video, e-commerce and marketing, this has been a project our team is proud to have created.

Presenting the new www.leximiller.com

Brave People
Brave People
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Brave People

View profile
    • Like