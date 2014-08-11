Lexi Miller Web

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We've been diligently working with Lexi Miller over the past few months to bring their women's cycling apparel brand to life and today is the culmination.
From the identity to photo and video, e-commerce and marketing, this has been a project our team is proud to have created.
Presenting the new www.leximiller.com