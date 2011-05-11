Fat Pencil

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
I see all these great look'n pencils on Dribbble and thought I'd give it a try. I find it's great to do little practice things like this once and a while. Besides working on your craft, it prevents you from adding unnecessary things to projects for the sake of wanting to try something new.