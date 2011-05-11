Kyle Haapala

Fat Pencil

Fat Pencil pencil photoshop practice
I see all these great look'n pencils on Dribbble and thought I'd give it a try. I find it's great to do little practice things like this once and a while. Besides working on your craft, it prevents you from adding unnecessary things to projects for the sake of wanting to try something new.

Posted on May 11, 2011
