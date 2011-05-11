Greg Eckler

Stay Gold limited edition

Greg Eckler
Greg Eckler
  • Save
Stay Gold limited edition lettering print screen print limited edition
Download color palette

This week I’ll be releasing the first of a line of Sketchy Letters limited edition prints. The first of which is “Stay Gold” screen printed in metallic gold ink on 100# Cover French’s Pop-tone Whip Cream paper. All of the prints will be limited to 30, numbered and signed and available for $30 on Etsy.

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Greg Eckler
Greg Eckler

More by Greg Eckler

View profile
    • Like