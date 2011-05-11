Mark Cyrus

Brave Whale work process graph

Mark Cyrus
Mark Cyrus
  • Save
Brave Whale work process graph graph chart tooltip dashed line
Download color palette

Here we have the first iteration of a new workflow process graph that will appear on the new Brave Whale re-design I'm working on. It is intended to portray our work phases, and highlight a few key points. I don't think I'll be changing too much on this, but I'd still like to fine tune a few pixels :P

View all tags
Posted on May 11, 2011
Mark Cyrus
Mark Cyrus

More by Mark Cyrus

View profile
    • Like