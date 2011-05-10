Kevin Duquette

A & B vinyl print record lp label a b type red blue topshelf records
Letterforms made from the Palatine Chapel's floor plan to be used for LP labels (side A / side B). This is gonna be a fun project.

Posted on May 10, 2011
