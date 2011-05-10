Jozef Mak

MacBook iOS icon

Jozef Mak
Jozef Mak
  • Save
MacBook iOS icon mac notebook laptop macbook ios icon apple iphone app white plastic iconset
Download color palette

Completely made in Photoshop (except wallpaper). I like this one. Check out my MacBook Pro and Mac Pro.

9c3850764e19114cb3bce7ae6d9871fe
Rebound of
MacBook Pro iOS icon
By Jozef Mak
View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Jozef Mak
Jozef Mak

More by Jozef Mak

View profile
    • Like