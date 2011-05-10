Matt Omohundro

BV All Hands logo concept

Matt Omohundro
Matt Omohundro
Hire Me
  • Save
BV All Hands logo concept bazaarvoice logo script
Download color palette

Just for kicks, kicked out a retro feelin' logo to be used as a display screen background for large company meeting. We ended up going with something more on-brand that this here puppy.

View all tags
Posted on May 10, 2011
Matt Omohundro
Matt Omohundro
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Omohundro

View profile
    • Like