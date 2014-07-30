Sending Complete

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Oh, I love when an object communicates changing states. I'm the kind of person who watches closely how @Medium Recommend button evolves and gets in awe over multistate, dynamic controls.
Here's a simple reassuring animation. I did it with CSS for a template that is not released yet. Yes, it is smoother IRL!
Have a good day,
Al