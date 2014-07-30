Emīl Blūm

Scotty

Scotty illustration icon flat graphics vector star trek space enterprise scotty
Been working on infographics where I have to illustrate some famous people from different times in history. This is James Doohan, who played ’Scotty’ in Star Trek.

Posted on Jul 30, 2014
